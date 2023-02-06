FV Monday, February 6, 2023, 21:07



Carlos Alcaraz was the hero this Monday in Villena. The Murcian tennis player and his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, were received at the Town Hall by the Mayor of Alicante, Fulgencio Cerdán. The current number two in the world signed in the town’s book of honor, leaving a message of gratitude: «To the city of Villena for the good treatment from the beginning, for spending more years training and reaping titles at the Academy. With love. Carlos Alcaraz». The El Palmar player regularly trains at the Equelite academy, located in Villena.

Alcaraz addressed those present and announced that on Thursday he will leave for Argentina, where the tennis player, already recovered from the injury that prevented him from playing in the Australian Open, will begin the season. «I am really looking forward to playing and for you to see me play. I am fully recovered and ready to start playing,” said Carlitos, who after the official reception gave away tennis balls and autographs to more than 200 people, many of them boys and girls who gathered in the assembly hall of the House of Culture of Villena. In principle, the meeting with the fans was going to be held outside but the rain forced the location of the event to be changed.

The Murcian will reappear at the Buenos Aires Open (from the 11th to the 19th of this month), together with renowned tennis players such as Cameron Norrie, Lorenzo Musetti and the local Diego Schwartzman, among others.