The Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas, and other senior officials in his department are already vaccinated against Covid, as well as dozens of officials from the office buildings of both the Ministry and the Murcian Health Service (SMS). This conflicts with the protocol of the Ministry of Health, which limits vaccination during this first phase to people “who work in health centers.”

In the latest update of the protocol, published on December 18, it is established that all “healthcare personnel who work with the patient” will be vaccinated as a priority in the Covid plants, ICUs, emergency services, health centers. of health, 061 and services with high-risk patients, such as Oncology. Also the sanitarians of the vaccination teams and “the public health personnel who work in the direct management of the pandemic, depending on the risk of exposure.” In a second group, within this first phase of vaccination, “other health and social health personnel” are framed.

The protocol makes it clear that these are people who “work in health and social health centers and establishments”, and expressly warns that “in this first stage, vaccination will focus only on personnel who specifically carry out activities that require close contact with people who may be infected by SARS-CoV-2, that is, depending on the risk of exposure and transmission ”. The rest of the workers must wait for the vaccination, in later stages, of “essential front-line personnel” or “other essential personnel”, who could include police or firefighters.

The Ministry defends that vaccination is justified because “the management team is an essential part of the management of the pandemic”



The spokesman for the Ministry, Jaime Pérez, already assured that it would not be too strict when prioritizing front-line workers, because there was “availability” of doses for everyone. The truth is that the counselor Villegas and other high officials have been vaccinated before the process is completed in the hospitals, and before the vaccination of another priority group begins, that of about 4,000 large dependents in day centers .

Last week



Villegas admits that he received the first dose of the vaccine “last week” and stresses that he is a public health doctor. The vaccine has also been administered to other senior officials in the department. Health points out that “only members of the management team of the Ministry made up of health workers have been vaccinated,” and justifies it in that “the management team is an essential part of the management of the pandemic.” It is true that the protocol supports the immunization of epidemiologists, trackers and those who manage Public Health, but it does not include those responsible for other departments.

“The Ministry was consulted”



However, SMS sources assure that the decision was consulted with the Ministry, and they explain that it was considered that all services are essential at this time. “We cannot afford an outbreak in the recruitment team, for example,” these sources say.

But the decision to start vaccination in the SMS and Ministry buildings before completing the immunization in hospitals and health centers generates controversy. The punctures in the Habitamia building, headquarters of the SMS, began in the middle of last week, and it has not been distinguished between the personnel that habitually travel to hospitals from the rest. Almost 400 people work at Habitamia, including administrative, assistants and legal services personnel, Human Resources and a long etcetera.

The UGT union has already denounced that in some hospitals, personnel in administrative areas had been vaccinated earlier than health workers on hospitalization floors. Now, THE TRUTH has been able to confirm that senior officials of the Ministry and non-healthcare officials were also immunized before some of the health personnel.

Professionals from 061 denounce that an ambulance from a SUAP was assigned to Habitamia, generating delays in the emergencies



“It is unforgivable”



For Juan Crevillen, secretary of Syndical Action of the Federation of Public Services of the UGT, it is “unforgivable” that the leadership of the Ministry has been vaccinated before many health workers and “Home Help staff, who deal with the elderly, many of they are dependent. ‘

The vaccination in Habitamia also caused discomfort among some professionals from 061, who denounced that an ambulance from the Primary Care Emergency Service (SUAP) of Santiago and Zaraiche was mobilized to administer the doses and control possible adverse effects. “In the middle of the third wave and knowing that the day before the Emergency Coordination Center reported long delays in assistance for the SUAPs and queue notices for the EMUs, requesting assistance reinforcements,” lamented a doctor from 061 on the social network ‘Twitter’ . This deepened the delays, he denounced.

Sources from the Murcian Health Service respond that the decision to locate the ambulance in Habitamia during the days of the vaccination campaign was due to the need to have a medical team, and they argue that this has not prevented the vehicle from continuing to cover emergencies when have produced.