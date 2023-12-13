Berlusconi villas, the heirs raise cash. Sales entrusted to a prestigious international auction house

Continues the streamlining operation of the immense heritage left by Silvio Berlusconi to his five children. Marina And Pier Silvio they decided to deprive themselves of some properties that belonged to their father and to make the most of it they opted for a well-known auction house: Sotheby's. So the Cavaliere's children – we read in Milano Finanza – try to make the most of this important slice of inheritance left, this is an estimated total value around a billion. The heirs would like to put everything up for sale, only to then come into play in auctions like buyers for the individual assets of the real estate portfolio accumulated by Berlusconi. Among the various broker to whom the children have decided to entrust the operation, the prestigious one also appears UK auction house.

A choice that could lead to a further addition of value of the entire package. The proceeds from the sales – continues Milano Finanza – should be then scores according to the scheme of proportions already identified within the definition of the new structure of Fininvestwhich now sees Marina and Pier Silvio at 53% (joint) and the siblings Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi at 47%. But of all this package of villas it will certainly not be the estate of Villa San Martino in Arcore, the children have no intention of depriving themselves of the home so dear to their father. Marina would have already expressed her interest in Villa Campari to Aggrieved, on the Piedmontese shore of Lake Maggiore. In the package of houses for sale, however, they could also end up Villa Certosa in Porto Rotondo, Villa Macherio And Villa Grande in Rome.

