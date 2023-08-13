General Patricio Carrillo and Andrea González Náder, among other supporters of assassinated presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, at a press conference this Saturday in Quito (Ecuador). Santiago Fernandez (EFE)

The political movement Construye, from Ecuador, has announced this Saturday that Andrea González Náder will be its new presidential candidate, replacing Fernando Villavicencio, who last Wednesday was assassinated by alleged hitmen at the exit of an electoral rally.

Andrea González Náder is an environmental engineer and until now held the candidacy for vice president in the binomial headed by Villavicencio. She builds she has indicated in a statement that she will announce in the next few hours who she will replace number two on the ballot.

If the National Electoral Council (CNE) accepts this change, González Náder will participate this Sunday in the debate that the presidential candidates will hold one week before the vote for these extraordinary general elections, called for next August 20.

To make this change in the pairing of presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Construye has accepted article 99 of the Ecuadorian Democracy Code, which states that the presidential pairing “is a one-person candidacy.” “Andrea González Náder was the person chosen by Fernando Villavicencio and by the Construye Movement to replace the president in case of absence”, recalled the political party.

“Consistent with that, the governing bodies of the movement have ratified this decision and Andrea González will be registered as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Ecuador,” he added. In the statement, signed by the national secretary of Construye, Raúl González, it is detailed that in the meeting of the governing bodies of the movement “the names of other citizens were also analyzed, but they were unanimously rejected.” “We urge allied groups and friends that, based on Fernando’s legacy, any difference is treated respectfully,” the text concludes.

If González Náder’s presidential candidacy before the CNE is finalized, there will be two women who will run for the head of state out of a total of eight candidacies in contention. The other woman in contention is former Assemblywoman Luisa González, from the Citizen Revolution (RC), the movement led by former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

The winners of these elections will complete the 2021-2025 period, interrupted by the invocation last May by the current president, Guillermo Lasso, of the constitutional mechanism of “cross death”, with which he dissolved the National Assembly (Parliament), of opposition majority, at the moment when it was preparing to vote on his dismissal.

In this way, Lasso forced this call for extraordinary elections, which, in turn, implied a reduction in his mandate, which he does not intend to complete until 2025, since the current head of state is not running for re-election.

