The assassination of presidential candidate Villavicencio, 11 days before the elections, caused worldwide commotion | Photo: EFE/José Jácome

The Construye movement, the party of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was shot dead last Wednesday (9) during a campaign rally, has communicated via social media that it does not have a replacement to run in the early elections of the next day 20.

The released note says that “an eventual replacement of Villavicencio will be decided by the party and communicated through the official channels and spokespersons of the organization.”

The criminal act raised questions from politicians and the population about the permanence of the presidential elections next week. However, the holder of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Diana Atamaint, has already confirmed that the process will be maintained.

The Construye Movement requested this Thursday (10) the creation of an independent international commission to investigate the case that, according to the current Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, is a political crime.

In the note, the party accuses drug trafficking of involvement in the action, which “undermines democratic values ​​and the integrity of the country’s institutions.”

Also on Thursday, a judge in Ecuador ordered the preventive detention of six Colombians who had been detained by the National Police on suspicion of being the perpetrators of the murder. Another suspect was killed during an exchange of fire with the late candidate’s security team.

The investigation will be supported by the FBI, through a delegation that will travel to Ecuador at Lasso’s request, after the US government offered “urgent investigative assistance”.

The country lives under a new decree of emergency for the next 60 days, after the crime against Villavicencio. The president also informed that the Armed Forces were mobilized to act throughout the country during this period.