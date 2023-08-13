The political movement Construye, from Ecuador, announced this Saturday (12), that Andrea González Nader will be its new presidential candidate, replacing Fernando Villavicenciowho last Wednesday (09) was murdered with three shots to the head.

Andrea González Nader was then a candidate for Villavicencio’s vice-president. If the National Electoral Council (CNE) agrees with this movement, González Náder will participate this Sunday in the debate that the presidential candidates will hold a week before the extraordinary general elections, scheduled for August 20th.

To achieve this change in the pair of candidates for the presidency and vice-presidency, Construye goes through article 99 of the Code of Democracy of Ecuador, which “establishes that the presidential pair is a candidacy of a single member”.

“Andrea González Náder was a person chosen by Fernando Villavicencio and the Construye Movement to replace the president in case of absence. Accordingly, the governing bodies of the movement will ratify this decision and Andrea González will be registered as a candidate for the presidency of the Republic of Ecuador “, said the Construye political party.

The communiqué, signed by the national secretary of Construction, Raúl Gonzalez, explains that at the meeting of the two governing bodies of the movement “the names of other cities were also analyzed, but unanimously rejected. We ask all allied groups and friends that, in keeping with Fernando’s legacy, differences be treated with respect,” concluded González.

If González Nader is confirmed by the CNE as Construye’s presidential candidate, there will be two women running for president, out of a total of eight candidates in the running.

Another woman in the electoral race is the former deputy Luisa Gonzálezcandidate of the Revolution City (RC), movement led by the former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

The winners of these elections complete the 2021-2025 term, interrupted by the invocation, in the past, by the current president, Guillermo Lassoof the constitutional mechanism of “cross-death”, with which he dissolved the National Assembly (Parliament), with an opposition majority, when he was preparing to vote for his dismissal.

In this way, Lasso forced the calling of extraordinary elections, or that at the same time implied the reduction of his mandate, which he does not intend to conclude until 2025since the current head of state is not a candidate for re-election.