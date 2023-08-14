The political movement Construye, from Ecuador, announced this Sunday (13) the change of the candidate that will run for the presidency of the Republic. After the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, who was shot three times in the head last week, the runner-up on the ticket, Andrea González Nader, had been announced as the new candidate for the post on Saturday (12). But, in a new change in the composition for the election, Construye’s candidate will now be journalist Christian Zurita.

Through social media, the center-right political movement reported that the new change in the plate occurred for two reasons. The first was the lack of clear information from the National Electoral Council (CNE) about the possibility of Andrea González Nader taking over Villavicencio’s seat in the presidential race.

The second reason cited was the “furious reaction of some political sectors” to Andrea’s name. With that, she will run again for the position of vice president of Ecuador, on the ticket now led by Zurita.

On Saturday, the party had highlighted that “Andrea González Náder was a person chosen by Fernando Villavicencio and the Construye Movement to replace the president in case of absence. Accordingly, the governing bodies of the movement will ratify this decision and Andrea González will be registered as a candidate for the presidency of the Republic of Ecuador,” said Construye.

But, due to the cited reasons, the Ecuadorian party said this Sunday that: “given the lack of clear answers from the CNE and the furious reaction of some political sectors, we will not run any risk”.

Murder of Fernando Villavicencio

Fernando Villavicencio Valencia, candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, was assassinated on Wednesday night (9) in Quito. According to newspaper information the universe, the postulant of the center-right Construye movement was killed after a rally held in the gymnasium of a high school in the Ecuadorian capital. A campaign aide said Villavicencio was shot three times in the head. His death was confirmed at the hospital, where seven of the eight people injured in the incident were taken.

According to El Universo, the National Police closed the streets around the gym to try to find the perpetrators of the shots. Hours later, information emerged that one of the murder suspects died in the exchange of fire with the candidate’s security team.

In the most recent survey of voting intentions for the presidential election in Ecuador, whose first round will be held on the 20th, Villavicencio appeared in fourth place, with 6.8% of the electorate’s preference. Journalist, political activist and former trade unionist, he was 59 years old and in 2021 had been elected national deputy.

As a journalist, he made many accusations against the leftist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017) and was sentenced to 18 months in prison for alleged injuries against the president, but he hid in the United States, Peru and the Ecuadorian Amazon, until his death. sentence to prescribe, in March 2015.

Days ago, Villavicencio had reported that he had received threats from the leader of the Los Choneros cartel. On Wednesday night, the Construye movement reported that gunmen attacked its campaign offices in Quito hours after Villavicencio’s assassination.