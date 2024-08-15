The holding of the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia forced several teams to look for stadiums to play in the BetPlay League and the Copa Sudamericana. El Campín, the Metropolitano de Techo, the Pascual Guerrero, the Atanasio Girardot and the Rivera Escobar de Palmira, among others, were handed over to FIFA.

According to the criteria of

For several dates now, La Equidad and Fortaleza CEIF have played at home at the Olaya Herrera stadium in Bogotá, as have two B teams, Bogotá FC and Tigres.

For its part, Independiente Medellín will play its Copa Sudamericana match against Palestino at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in Pereira, and its fellow team, Atlético Nacional, decided to play a couple of home games early, against La Equidad and Águilas Doradas.

This Thursday, América de Cali announced that it will play its next matches at the Bello Horizonte Rey Pelé stadium in Villavicencio. Initially, four games will be played at that venue.

The games that America will play in Villavicencio

On the weekend of September 8, América will host Jaguares. A week later, it will play against Deportivo Pereira and eight days later it will host Fortaleza. The dates and times will be confirmed by Dimayor shortly.

In addition, América has two postponed games, against Millonarios and Tolima. The first will be on October 9 in Cali, after the World Cup. And the second will be scheduled in Villavicencio, on a date to be determined in September, according to the Tribuna Llanera website.

Millonarios is also very close to playing in Villavicencio

Andrés Llinas and Falcao Garcia celebrate Millonarios’ first goal. Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME Share

Millonarios, for its part, is still waiting to confirm the venue for its home game against Patriotas. Club sources confirmed to EL TIEMPO that this match will most likely also be played in Villavicencio, on the weekend of September 1st.

That game is not included in the second half of the season, so the club has scheduled ticket sales. It should be remembered that Millonarios already announced the game against Atlético Nacional, which was the other game that, due to the calendar, coincided with the time when El Campín is in the hands of FIFA.

SPORTS

More Sports News