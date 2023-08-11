Villavicencio case: in the telephone record of detainees there are calls with politicians

The Colombian and Ecuadorian authorities, and with the support of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States, are advancing in the investigations into the assassination of candidate Fernando Villavicencio, andestablishing names and nationality of those involved.

It is noteworthy that those indicated – already deprived of their liberty – held telephone calls with at least three politicians from Ecuador, whose names are still unknown.

