Fabio Fazio’s multi-million dollar real estate empire

Fabio Fazio as well as from the landing place in discovery he has something to console himself with leaving Rai thanks to the flow of rents that come into his pocket from his small brick empire.

In fact, an updated cadastral survey reveals that the tenant of Savonese origins has focused heavily on brick and land in Liguria because in Celle he is the owner of two garages of 100 square meters, a 13-room villa and 2 houses with 5 rooms plus 2 garages and 2 other houses in nearby Varazze.

Also in Celle, the tenant owns many lands, 12 to be exact, of which 10 are used for olive groves which occupy a total area of ​​7,000 m2. Fazio has one foot in the brick too a Milan with two 20-room stately homes and 2 garages, all half-owned.

Different speech of Fazio just become an entrepreneur with 5% and president of Sweetness of Riviera srl of which his wife Gioia Selis has 45%. It is the company that took over the historic chocolate factory “Worked 1938” and which closed the 2021 financial statements (last available) with only 76 thousand euros in revenues and a loss of 231 thousand euros.

