Villas | A sign from the private area appeared in the yard of Linnulaulu’s dilapidated luxury villa

The future of the bird’s song “ghost villa” has been on the back burner for a long time. A prohibition sign has appeared in front of a building that was previously open to everyone.

Dilapidated A sign has appeared in the yard of the Linnulaulu villa that reads “Private area, no access”.

The text has aroused wonder among the townspeople, because for years there has been a sign in the place announcing that the “flea market” is open. Many passers-by have visited the building. There have been no ready-made flea market prices in the villa’s furnishings.

The house has been open almost every time Junes is home.

HS reached out the owner of the villa Aulis Junesen and asked what the situation of the villa is now.

“It could be that the next generation put the sign on it,” says Junes.

He was not aware of the sign, as he is currently “on the way to the doctor”.

Junes, who is over 80 years old, says that due to his own aging, he has had discussions about how things related to the villa will be handled in the future.

Aulis Junes is a long-term citizen activist.

Birdsong built in 1890, the mansion has made plenty of headlines over the years because Junes has repeatedly refused to renovate its facade. She is appealed to that he uses the methods of “traditional construction” in the building at his own pace.

In June, the city appointed Junes to run threatened fine, whose fixed basic amount is 20,000 euros. In addition to that, he has to pay 4,000 euros for each month when repairs have not been made. There would be time for measures until the end of the year.

Junes has said in public that he has no intention of repairing his villa until the Linnunlaulu park area and the villa are protected by the scheme.