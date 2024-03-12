Marcelino's men will have to play the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 against Marseille in their stadium. They have it practically impossible, but we have seen greater comebacks over the years, and now, the groguet group wants to make an epic feat.
Below we leave you with Villarreal's possible lineup to face this second leg of the round of 16 against Olympique de Marseille:
BY: PEPE REINA – Pepe will be the wall in Villarreal's goal. With an extensive and successful career, Reina is known for his agility, outstanding reflexes and leadership on the field of play. Jorgensen for La Liga, Queen for Europe.
RH: KIKO FEMENÍA – Kiko stands out for his speed, his ability to overwhelm and his good performance in defensive tasks. His presence on the right side is essential for the team's defensive solidity. He arrives as a doubt for the match, but if he is available he will be the starter
More news about the Europa League
DFC: AISSA MANDI – It is not having the expected performance. Even so, with the losses that Villarreal suffers in defense for this match we will see Mandi at the back.
DFC: YERSON MOSQUERA – Mosquera, the young Colombian central defender, is a fundamental pillar in Villarreal's defense. His tactical intelligence and ability to anticipate rival movements make him a key piece in the team's defense. His experience will be vital to maintaining defensive solidity and leading the team to victory.
LI: ALTIMIRA- With all the casualties at Villarreal, we may see the young Altimira on the left side. Pedraza is injured and Alberto Moreno has to serve a suspension after seeing a double yellow in the first leg. In the group stage of this competition we have already seen him in this position more than once.
MC: DANI PAREJO – The Spanish midfielder, Dani Parejo, is the brain in Villarreal's midfield. With his vision of the game, technical quality and precision in passing, Parejo is essential for the construction of the team's offensive game. His presence in the midfield will be vital to control the pace of the game.
MC: ÉTIENNE CAPOUE – With his ability to recover balls and his ability to distribute the game, Capoue will be a crucial shield for the defense and a key piece in the offensive transition. His experience will be valuable in this matchup.
MI: ÁLEX BAENA – Baena is a fast and skilled player who provides depth in the attack. His ability to break down the wing, create scoring opportunities and assist his teammates will be essential to breaking down Marseille's defense. Baena will provide his energy and imbalance on the attacking front.
MD: TRAORÉ – The loss of Yeremy Pino until the end of the season has been a very strong blow to a Villarreal team that benefits greatly from the Spaniard's influence, but this opens the door for Traoré to show that his arrival will be key.
DC: SORLOTH – Sorloth is a fast and skilled player despite his height, who provides depth in the attack. His ability to finish, create scoring opportunities and convert them will be essential to breaking down Marseille's defense.
DC: GERARD MORENO – He has been Villarreal's offensive reference for several seasons, and after a period of injuries he is once again gaining prominence in the team and could be the reference in the yellow submarine's forward line.
Goalie: Pepe Reina
Defenses: Kiko Femenía, Aissa Mandi, Mosquera, Altimira
Midfielders: Traoré, Parejo, Capoue, Baena
Forwards: Sorloth, Gerard Moreno
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Villarreal39s #lineup #face #Olympique #Marseille #leg #UEL
Leave a Reply