Villarreal is ready to face Maccabi in an exciting Europa League match. The yellow team has defined its starting lineup, with a solid and experienced starting eleven that will seek to prevail in this crucial match. Next, we will analyze the presence and contribution of each player in the formation:
BY: PEPE REINA – Pepe will be the wall in Villarreal’s goal. With an extensive and successful career, Reina is known for his agility, outstanding reflexes and leadership on the field of play. Jorgensen for La Liga, Queen for Europe.
More news about the Europa League
LH: JUAN FOYTH – Foyth stands out for his speed, his ability to overwhelm and his good performance in defensive tasks. His presence on the right side is essential for the team’s defensive solidity.
DFC: MATTEO GABBIA – Gabbia has stood out for his physical strength and defensive skills. His incorporation to Villarreal has been successful, bringing youth and energy to the defensive line. Gabbia will bring his determination and quality to the brand to contain Rennes’ attacks.
DFC: ALBIOL – Raúl Albiol, the experienced Spanish centre-back, is a fundamental pillar in Villarreal’s defence. His tactical intelligence and ability to anticipate rival movements make him a key piece in the team’s defense. His experience will be vital to maintaining defensive solidity and leading the team to victory.
DFI: PEDRAZA – His ability to overwhelm the wing, join the attack and close spaces in defense make him a versatile and valuable player. Pedraza will bring his energy and creativity to the game, unbalancing the rival defense.
MC: DANI PAREJO – The Spanish midfielder, Dani Parejo, is the brain in Villarreal’s midfield. With his vision of the game, technical quality and precision in passing, Parejo is essential for the construction of the team’s offensive game. His presence in the midfield will be vital to control the pace of the game.
MC: ÉTIENNE CAPOUE – With his ability to recover balls and his ability to distribute the game, Capoue will be a crucial shield for the defense and a key piece in the offensive transition. His experience will be valuable in this matchup.
MY: MORALES – He is a versatile and decisive player in the center of the field. With his ability to reach the opponent’s area, assist and score goals, Morales will provide the offensive spark necessary to unbalance the Rennes defense. His presence will be an important factor in Villarreal’s strategy.
MD: YÉREMY PINO – The Spanish winger, Yéremy Pino, is a young promise with a bright future. His speed, dribbling ability and ability to unbalance one-on-one make Pino a constant threat to the rival defense. He will be fundamental in creating scoring opportunities and generating danger in the rival area.
MCO: ÁLEX BAENA – Baena is a fast and skilled player who provides depth in the attack. His ability to break down the wing, create scoring opportunities and assist his teammates will be essential to breaking down Rennes’ defense. Baena will provide his energy and imbalance on the attacking front.
DL: SORLOTH – He is a key piece in Villarreal’s lineup. With his physical presence, ability to finish plays and his ability to generate danger in the rival area, Sorloth will be the reference in the attack. His scoring ability will be crucial to the team’s effectiveness in this match.
Goalie: Queen
Defenses: Foyth, Pedraza, Albiol and Gabbia
Midfielders: Parejo, Capoue, Yéremy, Morales and Baena
Forward: Sorloth
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Villarreals #lineup #face #Maccabi #Europa #League