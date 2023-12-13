Villarreal and Rennes will meet next Thursday to play the last date of the group stage of the Europa League. Both clubs have already qualified for the next round, now they will play who is the first to qualify.
Below we leave you with Villarreal's possible lineup for this match:
BY: PEPE REINA – Pepe will be the wall in Villarreal's goal. With an extensive and successful career, Reina is known for his agility, outstanding reflexes and leadership on the field of play. Jorgensen for La Liga, Queen for Europe.
LH: JUAN FOYTH – Foyth stands out for his speed, his ability to overwhelm and his good performance in defensive tasks. His presence on the right side is essential for the team's defensive solidity.
DFC: MATTEO GABBIA – He is not having the expected performance and there is even speculation about an early return to the city of Milan. Even so, with the losses that Villarreal suffers in defense for this match we will see Gabbia at the back
DFC: ALBIOL – Raúl Albiol, the experienced Spanish centre-back, is a fundamental pillar in Villarreal's defence. His tactical intelligence and ability to anticipate rival movements make him a key piece in the team's defense. His experience will be vital to maintaining defensive solidity and leading the team to victory.
DFI: KIKO FEMENÍA– Pedraza will not be able to be there for this match and his usual substitute is Kiko Femenía. Therefore, the left-handed side in this match will be occupied by this player.
More news about the Europa League
MC: DANI PAREJO – The Spanish midfielder, Dani Parejo, is the brain in Villarreal's midfield. With his vision of the game, technical quality and precision in passing, Parejo is essential for the construction of the team's offensive game. His presence in the midfield will be vital to control the pace of the game.
MC: ÉTIENNE CAPOUE – With his ability to recover balls and his ability to distribute the game, Capoue will be a crucial shield for the defense and a key piece in the offensive transition. His experience will be valuable in this matchup.
MY: MORALES – He is a versatile and decisive player in the center of the field. With his ability to reach the opponent's area, assist and score goals, Morales will provide the offensive spark necessary to unbalance the Rennes defense. His presence will be an important factor in Villarreal's strategy.
MD: ALTIMIRA – The loss of Yeremy Pino until the end of the season has been a very strong blow to a Villarreal team that benefits greatly from the Spaniard's overflow, but this opens the door for Altimira to show that he is ready to be a starter.
MCO: ÁLEX BAENA – Baena is a fast and skilled player who provides depth in the attack. His ability to break down the wing, create scoring opportunities and assist his teammates will be essential to breaking down Rennes' defense. Baena will provide his energy and imbalance on the attacking front.
DC: GERARD MORENO – He has been Villarreal's offensive reference for several seasons, and after a period of injuries he is once again gaining prominence in the team and could be the reference in the yellow submarine's forward line.
Goalie: Queen
Defenses: Foyth, Kiko Femenía, Albiol and Gabbia
Midfielders: Parejo, Capoue, Altimira, Morales and Baena
Forward: Gerard Moreno
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Villarreal39s #lineup #Europa #League #match #Rennes
Leave a Reply