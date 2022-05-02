After a tough game for Villarreal in England, Liverpool travels to Spain for the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals. With an unfavorable score for Emery’s men, the Ceramics will be a pressure cooker to encourage their own. This is the possible alignment of Villarreal:
The Argentine will once again be Villarreal’s goalkeeper, after an unfortunate night in Liverpool. The comeback begins by leaving a clean sheet, and that is his role.
After a good game in the first leg, stopping Luis Díaz and Robertson down the left flank, Foyth proved to be essential.
He is the veteran of the defense, the one in charge of organizing the team and keeping it afloat. The center back already has experience on big nights.
The Villarreal youth squad accompanies Albiol in the center of defense and they cannot afford mistakes, because the tie would be very uphill.
Estupiñán was one of those who suffered the most in the first leg, in charge of covering Salah and Alexander Arnold throughout the match. When he didn’t get it, the two goals came, so he will play an important role again.
The Frenchman joins the defense and the midfield of the yellow submarine, a very sacrificed position against a team as intense and fast as Liverpool.
Parejo continues to be the engine of the team in which he plays. He orders those above, controls the pace of the game and is responsible for getting the ball played. It is very important that he finds some space under pressure from the English.
He left Valencia with Parejo and it shows that they understand each other perfectly. He will accompany the Spaniard in midfield.
He left Tottenham in search of minutes and has found much more. With options to play in the Champions League final, the Argentine is one of the key pieces of Emery’s team, overflowing with quality and with great handling of the ball.
The Dutchman is having a great season at Villarreal, with 6 goals in the Champions League and playing it all. He will accompany Gerard Moreno upstairs and they are in charge of turning the scoreboard around.
The striker returns to play after the injury that has kept him away in recent weeks. Villarreal depend on him to create danger up front, and they are going to have a tough night against Liverpool’s centre-backs.
