The Villarreal he is about to make history and that is not lost on anyone. An unusual nervousness and large doses of emotion ran through the streets of the Castellón town this Wednesday, eager to enjoy an unprecedented party. There were many faithful who came to say goodbye to the team wrapped in a spectacular atmosphere, aware that only 90 minutes separate them from playing their first continental final. That unattainable dream in recent years for Villarreal that, at times, seemed to become real in the first leg of the semifinals. Only Pépé’s goal, after a more than debatable penalty, left Arsenal alive, which once again showed that their level is far from being that of that great team that wasted talent and quality in the great European stadiums.

Despite the advantage obtained in La Cerámica (2-1), the crash is expected very complicated for the ‘Submarine’. The return to ownership in the Europa League of Aubameyang, “a very difficult killer to stop”, who has acknowledged being prepared for the second leg, is one of the great concerns of Unai Emery, who returns to the Emirates at a very nice for Villarreal. “The idea is to enjoy a great game” and be able to “suffer when he plays”, highlights the Villarreal coach. In London, the soccer city par excellence, expect a team with one more march than in the first leg, that shows its solidity and is “capable of taking advantage of the spaces”. And is that, for the Basque coach, Arsenal is still the favorite to overcome the tie.

A fact at odds with the history of the English team, which has only won in four of the 14 qualifying rounds in which it began by losing the first away game. An arduous task that will seek to lengthen the yellow ones, who go to the Emirates Stadium with the aim of scoring and continuing to show the excellent level of the current campaign in the Europa League, where the team has only conceded two goals away from home. Both, in addition, in the already distant group stage. Without Foyth, injured, nor Capoue, sanctioned, two key pieces in Emery’s defensive network, Villarreal faces a very special date.

With the seniority of Albiol or Parejo, Gerard Moreno as stiletto and the danger and electricity of Samu Chukwueze on the right wing, Villarreal faces one of the most important matches in its history. He does so with the hope and hope of dominating a run-down Arsenal again, but with many needs. And in which, this time, Mikel Arteta will start with Aubameyang.