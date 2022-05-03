No one believed in Liverpool what they were experiencing. The script that was lived in the Ceramics in the first part was not in anyone’s mind. A fantastic Capoué carried Villarreal to sleep, but without wanting to, they drowned on their own. The 2-0 at halftime brought Liverpool back to life.
It is not the same to arrive with a 1-0 and continue the entire second half hooked on the game than to arrive with the homework almost done. All this did not go along with Emery’s ideas either, who gave the feeling that his plan was going to be to endure the entire second half and play everything in extra time and even, why not, in the penalty shootout lottery. Klopp reacted quickly and took out one of the fittest players in the world. Luís Díaz gave Liverpool another air. The Reds brought out the roller, threw in the high pressure line like the one we saw at Anfield and turned the scoreboard around. First Fabinho with a sung by Rulli that went under his legs. A few minutes later, Luís Díaz finished off a ball at will, (again under Rulli’s legs). And to finish with everything already lost, Rulli in a bad start made a mistake in the clearance and Mané took advantage of it to make the final 3-2. The dream ends in the worst way, drowning on the shore, but the merit that this group of players has to fight until the last moment is something historical. A town of 50,000 inhabitants has reached the semifinals of the Champions League and has made things more than difficult for one of the best teams in the world. There shouldn’t be any sad face in Villarreal, only joy for being aware of the historical fact that they have lived.
