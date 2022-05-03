Liverpool was better in the computation of the 180 minutes and he is just a Champions finalist. Now, never anymore Nobody can say that Villarreal is too big for the Champions or worse things. Because the Submarine came very close to completing a historic feat. One of those that are remembered forever. Emery’s rocked Liverpool for 45 minutesequalized the eliminatory, they made a people dreamto all of Spain, and who knows what would have happened if Makkelie had awarded Alisson’s penalty to Lo Celso. Honor and glory to Villarreal. He collapsed in the two second parts of both duels. But he showed that he is a worthy semifinalist of the best club tournament in the world.

those who called visionary to Klopp were right. For posing or for not relaxing his players, He said they were going to suffer a lot in La Cerámica. He fell short. Since they landed they saw that something was wrong. Not a trace of sun, a gray and rainy day in hot Spain. already in the field, Yellow Submarine motto scarves. And they weren’t his. ‘Mi gran noche’ by Raphael playing over the public address system during the warm-up. something was wrong. Perhaps that is why he made two changes with respect to the oiled machine that overwhelmed Villarreal at Anfield. Jota and Keita by Diaz and Henderson.

And two minutes later, the German’s hunches came true. This time the steamroller was yellow. Estupinan saw capoue at the second post. The Frenchman shot on goal. But his shot turned into a center that Diasurprising headline due to Danjuma’s loss, riveted to Alisson’s net. Perfect script. 88 minutes to make another. Better impossible.

The goal made Villarreal believe even more in the game that Emery drew on the board. Behind, Foyth, Albiol and Pau formed a wall before some unknown Salah, Jota and Mané. And when creating, the guideline was clear: look for Thiago’s back and generate doubts in Van Dijk and Robertson. Capoue saw the hole and exploited it. Klopp figured it out but there was no way to close it. And on top of that, one of his revulsives, Keita, was with Villarreal. A back pass from the midfielder reached Gerard who dodged Van Dijk with a pass to Lo Celso to leave him one on one with Allison. It was a goal or a penalty. The Brazilian ran over the Argentine but Makkelie found an alibi not to call him. The goalkeeper touched the ball before taking Lo Celso ahead.

ceramic burst from indignation. Though it didn’t last long. Again Capoue fell to Robertson’s gangate it with potatoes and its center reached Coquelin who won the aerial match against Alexander Arnold and he nailed it in the top corner with an excellent header. Equal playoff. The best team in Europe was blown up. Ceramics was a clamor: Yes you can! Jason Cundy was asking for the keys to the cave.

Klopp retracted at the break. And he sat Jota down to get Luis Díaz out. Saint’s hand. The departure of the Colombian changed the face of Liverpool. He grabbed the ball, like at Anfield. He began to win duels and imposed his infernal rhythm. Villarreal accused the physical and psychological effort of the first half. The reds were already stepping on the rival area. Although the first to try was Alexander-Arnold, from outside the box. He crashed into the crossbar.

Liverpool had come to their senses but Villarreal resisted. So Salah rubbed the lamp and left Fabinho alone who did not miss the gift and unbuttoned Klopp’s shirt collar. The Submarine did not react and immediately came the coup de grâce. Luis Díaz, with a header, took advantage of a great service from Alexander-Arnold. Villarreal woke up from sleep. Mané, in a counterattack, scored the third and sealed Liverpool’s passport for another Champions League final, this time in Paris, against Manchester City or Real Madrid.