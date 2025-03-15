

Updated at 8:38 p.m.





Spanish football is close to having one more participant in the next edition of the Champions League. The fifth classified at the end of LaLiga 24-25 could have the possibility of playing next year in the maximum continental competition. And right now, the Real Betis It is precisely in the fight to finish fifth.

The Verdiblanco team will face the game at home against the Leganés corresponding to Day 28 of LaLiga. Betis arrives as sixth classified and with 41 points in the table, three from the fifth position in which the Villarreal. The team trained by Marcelino has lost this Saturday with the real Madrid 1-2.

He Villarreal He soon advanced on the scoreboard with a goal from Foyth At eight minutes of the game. However, the Madrid team did not take long to respond. Mbappé He signed a double in just six minutes and with the result of 1-2 he reached the break. The score did not move during the second half and Real Madrid won the game.

Villarreal has a pending match against Espanyol which was postponed in his day by a weather alert. The meeting is scheduled for April 27.