Villarreal’s goal is to return to Europe before the League stops. The yellows have three days to recover what had been normal this season, in which the people of Castellón have spent 75% of the course in European squares. With the exception of the start of the season, in which four of the first five days were out of those places, and a couple of weeks in which it fell to seventh place, the team has lived in the European places with normality and advantage .

Emery’s team has added 19 days in Europe which are divided into: six times in the fourth place, eight in the fifth place and five in the sixth place. While have been four times in seventh place, one in the eighth and one in the eleventh position.

The last bump has caused the fall to seventh place and has allowed rivals to get hooked on the fight. For this reason, the coach and players are clear that they must react now, focusing the shot on the matches with Valencia, Cádiz and Eibar, with two exits and one at home. A period in which the team is expected to “leave behind the problems of the last few days”, in which it is true that injuries and the accumulation of matches have punished them.