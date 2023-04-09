A tense situation is taking place between Real Madrid and Villarreal after Fede Valverde’s assault on Álex Baena. Each party presents its arguments and today we do not know with certainty how the events will develop in the face of the possible disciplinary sanction that the Uruguayan footballer from the Merengue team may receive.
The Villarreal club has issued an official communication in which it informs that it has decided not to file a complaint against Real Madrid for the events that occurred after the game at the Bernabéu. The incident in which Valverde attacked Baena will not be the subject of an official response from the yellow team.
In the communication, Fernando Roig’s club also undertakes to support its player in any decision he makes in this regard: “Villarreal CF SUPPORTS and WILL SUPPORT Baena in this situation and will respect the decision he makes as AFFECTED, whether he decides to denounce Valverde as if he decided not to. The club will not denounce Real Madrid for this matter“.
“Baena is affected both by the attack and by what is said about the alleged reason for the attack, which he claims (as he says in his statement) to be false. Baena was unaware (and is unaware) of Valverde’s family situation and “he would never mess with something like that” with another footballer.”
Finally, the yellow team declares that it is not aware of the existence of images of the attack, although it emphasizes that the area where the events occurred is equipped with Police cameras. “We have no record as a club that there are video images from any personal phone. There are security cameras that belong to the police and only they have access.”
