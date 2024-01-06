Between injuries and departures, it is clear that Real Madrid does not have one of its best squads in recent years, however, this has little affected the current leader of LaLiga, as Carlo Ancelotti has known how to exploit to the maximum all the weapons he has. has on the field of play, bringing the majority of the players on the team to their best version and concretizing an important collective game, which places them as contenders for everything.
For more news about Real Madrid
As has become a custom, Carlo is very clear about who his untouchables are and who will be in a secondary role, in addition to the few relegated within the squad, with the youth player Arda Güler being the most affected, since to this day where He aims to start in the Copa del Rey, he has not received a single minute on the field, which is why his departure could be closed in the winter, and Villarreal raises its hand to have him for six months.
The “yellow submarine” will put on the table a loan offer for the rest of the season for Arda Güler, an offer that, according to Sport, is well regarded by the people at Real Madrid thinking about the growth of the Turk. In any case, as they did in the summer, the board and Ancelotti will let the minor be the owner of his destiny and decide if he wants to leave this winter to enjoy minutes or continue in the merengue squad with the understanding that his role will not its going to change.
#Villarreal #loan #Arda #Güler
Leave a Reply