We already have the pairings for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The eight crosses between the 16 teams that qualified for the round of 16 have already been defined.
There are only three teams that do not play in the first division; two of them do it in second (Sporting and Alavés), and the other plays in the first Federation (Ceuta).
Barcelona has enjoyed a certain fortune, as they will face the lowest category team of all the rest; the Ceuta. While Real Madrid has been framed in the great duel of the draw: Villarreal vs Real Madrid.
It’s curious because this afternoon at 4:15 p.m. the Merengue team will visit the Cerámica stadium on matchday 16 of the Spanish national league championship. On January 17 he will have to return to play this cup game.
A priori the favorite is Real Madrid, but we already know how this competition is handled, or at least how the white entity has been handled in recent times. It already seems customary that Real Madrid is defeated in the quarterfinals or eighths against an a priori inferior rival.
In addition, Ancelotti is in favor of rotating in this type of confrontation. Relaxing in a game in which you think you’re a favorite but you’re up against an opponent of the stature of Villarreal doesn’t usually end well. For the first time since the arrival of Quique Setién, the groguet team is managing to understand their coach’s idea of the game, and that is that the cup competition is one of the objectives of the Castellón board. We expect a nice duel.
