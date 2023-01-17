Real Madrid is at stake in the Cup. This Thursday they will visit La Cerámica again in search of a place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. In the white club there is quite bad to be. Two important defeats in LaLiga against Villarreal and in the Super Cup against Barcelona have set off the alarms. Here we leave you everything you need to know about the game.
Town: Villarreal
Stadium: Ceramic Stadium
Date: Thursday January 19
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico.
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
Television channel: the 1
Live stream: RTVE.es
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
live streaming: DIRECTV Sports App
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: ESPN+
live streaming: ESPN App
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Live stream: DIRECTV Sports App
Villarreal has gone from having no casualties to having five in a week. Lo Celso is in doubt and Pedraza, Foyth, Kiko and Jackson are not expected to arrive.
Neither Alaba nor Tchouaméni will be available for the next two weeks, nor will Lucas Vázquez, who will be out for a month and a half after the injury suffered in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup against Valencia.
Real Madrid comes to the match after losing in LaLiga against Villarreal and after losing at the end of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona. From the club they consider the game as a final. You can start talking about a crisis in the white fiefdom.
Villarreal 1-2 Real Madrid.
