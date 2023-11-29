Villarreal will face Panathinaikos on matchday five of the Europa League group stage. The yellow submarine will defend second place against a Panathinaikos that seeks to continue in the fight to qualify for the next phase. The tie is not worth it for either team, so we will see a match full of intensity. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
In which stadium is Villarreal vs Panathinaikos played?
City: Villarreal, Spain
Stadium: Ceramica Stadium
Date: Thursday, November 30
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
More news about the Europa League
How can you watch Villarreal vs Panathinaikos on television in Spain?
Movistar+
How can you watch Villarreal vs Panathinaikos on television in Mexico?
Fox Sports
How can you watch Villarreal vs Panathinaikos on television in Argentina?
ESPN
How can you watch Villarreal vs Panathinaikos on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Osasuna
|
3-1 victory
|
The league
|
Zamora
|
Victory 1-2
|
Copa del Rey
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
Defeat 3-1
|
The league
|
Maccabi Haifa
|
Victory 1-2
|
Europa League
|
Athletic Club
|
Defeat 2-3
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Aris
|
Defeat 2-0
|
Greek Super League
|
Kifsia
|
0-1 victory
|
Greek Super League
|
Rennes
|
Defeat 3-1
|
Europa League
|
Mine
|
Victory 1-2
|
Greek Super League
|
Panserraikos
|
5-0 victory
|
Greek Super League
After a poor start to the season, Villarreal has slowly managed to get its year back on track and the light is beginning to be seen at the end of the tunnel in Villarreal. Marcelino’s team now faces the challenge of sealing their qualification to the next phase of the Europa League, and with a victory this week they almost secure a place in the next phase. In front of them they have a Panathinaikos that if they want to stay alive in the group they have to win. They are third, two points behind Villarreal, but the Spaniards have a match in hand against Maccabi Haifa, last ranked in the group.
Villarreal: Jorgensen; Foyth, Albiol, Cuenca, Pedraza; Dani Parejo, Capoue, Altimira, Alex Baena; Gerard Moreno, Jose Luis Morales.
Panathinaikos: Brignoli; Vagiannidis, Schenkeveld, Jedvaj, Mladenovic; Rubén Pérez, Gnezda Cerin, Vihena; Bernard, Sebastián Palacios, Fotis Ioannidis.
Villarreal 2-1 Panathinaikos. Marcelino has faced the tough challenge of turning around Villarreal’s season, but for now it seems that his changes are having an effect. 3 points this week means being in the next phase of the competition, and Panathinaikos is not quite at the level of the yellow submarine.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Villarreal #Panathinaikos #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast