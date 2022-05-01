Villarreal and Liverpool will have to close this next Tuesday the pass for the final of the Uefa Champions League.
Those of Klopp come with a good result from the first leg and arrive confident for the excellent game they showed at Anfield.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:
When is Villarreal – Liverpool? The clash will take place next Tuesday, May 3 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time. 2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina.
Where is Villarreal – Liverpool? The match will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal’s stadium with capacity for 23,500 spectators.
Where can I watch Villarreal – Liverpool? The match in Spain can be followed by Movistar +, its website and its APP. In Argentina it can be seen on ESPN Argentina and online on Star +. In Mexico it can only be followed by HBO MAX. The rest of the program can be consulted here.
VILLARREAL
Villarreal arrives hoping for a comeback and many of their chances are based on the return of Gerard Moreno. They know that they are very strong in their field, they showed it this year against Bayern Munich. In the rest of the competitions they have nothing to do, their season is based on this match.
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool is in the middle of fighting for the Premier. Manchester City only takes one point from him and a defeat or a draw could condition the future of the league. In the Champions League it arrives being much superior to its rival. At Anfield they passed over them. The 2-0 was a pretty good result for Emery’s men.
VILLARREAL
Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupiñán; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Chukwueze, Lo Celso, Danjuma.
LIVERPOOL
Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Salah, Mane, Luis Diaz.
Liverpool is a team with experience in the competition and with a very solid team. Villarreal will score but will not pass.
Villarreal 1- 2 Liverpool
#Villarreal #Liverpool #schedule #channel #Spain #Mexico #South #America #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply