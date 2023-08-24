FC Barcelona achieved its first victory of the season in a tough game against Cádiz that made things difficult for the team coached by Xavi Hernández. In this way, the team that debuted before its people in the new stadium for this season took the three points.
Now they will have to play at home again to face Villarreal who also got the first victory of the course against Mallorca on the second day of this edition of LaLiga EA Sports. Today we will bring you all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting between groguets and blaugranas
In which stadium is Villarreal vs FC Barcelona played?
City: Villarreal, Castellon, Spain
Stadium: Ceramic Stadium
Date: August 27th
Schedule: 17:30 in Spain, 12:30 in Argentina and 09:30 in Mexico
How can you watch Villarreal vs FC Barcelona on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar+ LaLiga
How can you watch Villarreal vs FC Barcelona on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Villarreal vs FC Barcelona on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Villarreal vs FC Barcelona on television in Colombia?
live streaming: DirecTV
More news about LaLiga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Majorca
|
0-1V
|
The league
|
Betis
|
1-2 D
|
The league
|
newcastle
|
4-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Nice
|
1-1E
|
Friendly
|
sporting lisbon
|
3-0D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Cadiz
|
2-0V
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
0-0E
|
The league
|
Tottenham
|
4-2V
|
Gamper
|
AC Milan
|
0-1V
|
Soccer Champions Tour
|
real Madrid
|
3-0V
|
Soccer Champions Tour
There are two Villarreal players who will not be there for this league game. Quique Setién will not be able to count on Coquelin since he suffers from a torn cruciate ligament or Alberto Moreno who has a hamstring injury
Íñigo Martínez will not be representing FC Barcelona due to a muscle injury, nor will Ronald Araújo, who has a muscle injury in his biceps femoris.
villarreal: Jorgensen; Pedraza, Aissa Mandi, Raúl Albiol, Juan Foyth; Alex Baena, Parejo, Terrats; Ben Brereton, Sorloth, Gerard Moreno
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Koundé, Christensen, Balde; Oriol Romeu, De Jong, Pedri; Gundogan, Lewandowski, Ferran Torres
villarreal 1-3 FC Barcelona
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Villarreal #Barcelona #schedule #channel #online #streaming #alignments #prognosis
Leave a Reply