The 2024/25 La Liga season kicks off with a clash that promises strong emotions: the Villarreal receives the Atletico Madrid on the first day.
This match not only marks the start of a new campaign for both clubs, but will also serve as a showcase for the additions made during a summer of transfers that has generated great expectations.
Atlético de Madrid, under the direction of the tireless Diego Simeone, have carried out one of the most ambitious transfer markets in recent years. El ‘Cholo’ has reinforced his squad with important names who aim to return the colchonero team to the top of the table. The arrival of Julián Álvarez, the talented Argentine striker, together with Alexander Sorloth, offers new offensive options that can give Atlético dangerous versatility in attack. In addition, the defence has been reinforced with the signing of Robin Le Normand, a guarantee in the back line. And while names such as Conor Gallagher and Clément Lenglet continue to be mentioned to further strengthen the team, Atlético is emerging as one of the great candidates to compete for the title.
On the other hand, Villarreal has not been left behind and comes into this first match with renewed enthusiasm and batteries charged. Among its new signings stands out Ayoze Pérez, a player who can bring dynamism and goals to the team led by Marcelino.
City: Vila-real, Spain
Date: August 19
Schedule: 21:30 (Spain), 16:30 (Argentina), 13:30 (Mexico)
Stadium: Ceramics Stadium
Referee: Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on Movistar+ La Liga. While in Argentina will be seen on DIRECTV, and in Mexico on Sky HD
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brighton
|
4-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
2-2 E
|
Friendly
|
Nottingham Forest
|
0-0 E
|
Friendly
|
Saint-Etienne
|
3-1 D
|
Friendly
|
Zion
|
1-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Juventus
|
0-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Kitchee
|
1-6 V
|
Friendly
|
Getafe
|
1-3 V
|
Friendly
|
Numancia
|
1-1 (5-3 pen) V
|
Friendly
|
Royal Society
|
0-2 V
|
The League
Villarreal are heading into this first game of the season with the firm intention of getting off to a good start and moving towards their goal of returning to European competition next year. With the arrival of key reinforcements such as Ayoze Pérez, Marcelino’s team is optimistic and ambitious, confident that their mix of youth and experience will allow them to compete at the highest level. This match against Atlético de Madrid is seen as an opportunity to test their strength against one of the big teams and show that they are ready to fight for a place in Europe.
Atlético de Madrid are heading into the match with the conviction of starting the season with a win and showing that their ambitious transfer market is already bearing fruit. Among the new signings, Alexander Sorloth stands out for his debut in the red and white shirt against his former team, Villarreal, and in front of a crowd that knows him well. The Norwegian striker will seek to take advantage of this opportunity to show his worth and quickly adapt to Simeone’s system, bringing his physical strength and goal-scoring instinct to a stadium where he has already shone in the past.
Villarreal: Diego Conde, Cardona, Bailly, Albiol, Femenia, Comesaña, Parejo, Terrats, Yeremy Pino, Denis Suarez, Danjuma.
Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Samuel Lino, Le Normand, Witsel, Gimenez, Marcos Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Griezmann, Julian Alvarez and Sorloth.
Atlético de Madrid arrive at the Estadio de la Cerámica with the clear intention of imposing their quality and starting the season with a resounding victory. Simeone’s team, reinforced with top-level signings, is solid in all its lines and has a renewed forward line that promises to be lethal. In this context, the forecast points to a 0-3 victory for Atlético, with an outstanding performance from Alexander Sorloth, who could make his debut as a goalscorer against his former team. The defensive solidity, characteristic of the red-and-white team, and its effectiveness in attack could be the key to taking the three points in this league debut.
#Villarreal #Atlético #Madrid #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply