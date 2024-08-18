With the new La Liga season starting, Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal face off in a duel that promises to be exciting. This match will mark the first matchday of the competition, where both teams will be looking to get off to a good start. Here are five key predictions for this exciting match.
Atlético de Madrid, with a reinforced team and an ever-competitive Simeone, are the favourites to take the win. Playing at home, the colchoneros will seek to impose their aggressive and effective style of play, taking advantage of their defensive strength and the ability of their forwards to take the three points.
Julian Alvarez is expected to make his La Liga debut for Atletico Madrid, coming off the bench. The young Argentine forward, who has just arrived from Manchester City, could be given the chance to prove his worth and start earning a place in Simeone’s starting XI.
Former Villarreal player Alexander Sørloth will make his debut for Atlético Madrid in this match. The unwritten laws of football predict that he will score against his former team. The Norwegian, with his physical strength and goalscoring ability, will look to take advantage of any opportunity to get on the scoresheet.
Villarreal could control the ball for much of the match. With quality players in the midfield, such as Parejo or Gerard, the “Yellow Submarine” will try to impose their possession game, although this does not necessarily guarantee the final result.
In a match that is expected to be tight, both Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal are likely to find their way to goal. With defences still adjusting at the start of the season and the offensive quality of both teams, a scoreline is anticipated in which both teams will leave their mark on the scoreboard.
#Villarreal #Atlético #Madrid #predictions #matchday #Liga
Leave a Reply