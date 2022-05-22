Pedraza and Moi Gomez launch the yellow submarine in Europe by signing the 2-0 against the blaugrana. De Paul and Correa deliver victory and third place to the colchoneros. The Granada does harakiri and accompanies Levante and Alavés in Segunda

The curtain falls on a Liga dominated by Real Madrid and the last 90 minutes deliver two verdicts: the qualification in the Conference League is for Villarreal, who knocks Barcelona at home (2-0) winning the seventh final place. In the relegation zone, however, tears for Granada, who pay the 0-0 at home against Espanyol with a one-way ticket for the second division together with Levante and Alavés. Atletico Madrid wins in San Sebastian (2-1) and conquers the third place which is worth a final prize of 7 million more than the fourth placement. Therefore, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atletico and Seville go to the Champions League. Two instead qualified for the next Europa League: Betis and Real Sociedad. See also Caimanes continues to party: large caravan in Barranquilla

“AMARILLA” CHERRY – For the last round of the season Simeone dusted off De Paul from the first minute by focusing on the attacking couple Cunha-Griezmann. The Cholo was rewarded by a brilliant performance by the former “Friulian”, author of the goal that broke the deadlock in the second half after a wood on each side. Correa is the goal that has definitively stretched Real Sociedad, who scored only in the recovery with Guridi. The victory of the colchoneros makes in vain the success of Sevilla against Athletic signed by Rafa Mir (assist from Lamela), because the Andalusians remain fourth at only one length from Atletico. The result that makes the most noise, however, comes from Barcelona, ​​where the Blaugrana succumb to Villarreal’s desire for Europe: Emery’s team actually suffers for a good half hour, but builds the success on a Parejo-Pedraza designer invention in the 41st minute. leads to the latter’s goal. Moi Gomez closes the accounts halfway through the second half and the entrances of Depay, Ansu Fati and Dembélé are useless for the Catalans. See also An endless infirmary: the damaged River de Gallardo in 2022

GRANADA SHOCK – Double overtaking in the sprint for salvation, which finally smiles in Cadiz and Mallorca. The Andalusians conquer Vitoria (1-0) thanks to some controversial decisions and a flash of Lozano in the middle of the second half. Mallorca instead wins in Pamplona (2-0) with the hand of Lazio’s Muriqui, author of the assist for Angel’s advantage at the beginning of the second half after a first half almost dominated by the hosts. Grenier’s doubling as a guest who ensures the result and permanence in the first division. All with the decisive complicity of a Granada that does not go beyond the 0-0 at home against Espanyol by being overtaken in the standings. Drama within drama, the penalty missed fifteen minutes from the end by the 40-year-old bomber Molina, who condemns the Andalusians after having signed his best season in red and white with 10 goals.

