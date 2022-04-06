Villarreal has won 1-0 against Bayern Munich in a game that has surprised the Germans. Villarreal started from the start with a very similar approach to the one they usually carry out, without changing the roadmap to face one of the favorites and has decided to go out and play face to face. He surprised Bayern with the initial intensity and in one of the first dangerous actions of the night Danjuma opened the scoring for the locals. A good move created by Gerard Moreno and Giovani Lo Celso left Parejo with a free shot on goal that the Dutchman intercepted midway and deflected to beat Neuer. This is already Danjuma’s sixth goal so far this season and it also comes at a very important moment.
The Spaniards continued to reach the goal with some ease and in the 41st minute Coquelin put in a cross that was poisoned and ended up in the back of the net, but the goal was annulled for offside. The first half ended with the feeling that Villarreal could have gone into the break with a larger lead, but Bayern woke up around the locker room.
The second half was a little more than expected from the match, with the Germans finishing off up to 17 times. Bayern’s attacks were perfectly curbed by Emery’s team, which, as we already mentioned, is a very hard-working team and they prepared for the game until the last second of the crossover. The yellow submarine celebrates this great victory with its fans with an eye on April 12, when they will face each other again in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
#Villarreal #surprises #Bayern #Munich #world
