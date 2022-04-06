Thursday, April 7, 2022
Villarreal surprised Bayern Munich in the Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in Sports
Villareal vs. Bayern Munich

Action from the game Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich

Philippe Marcou. AFP

Action from the game Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich

The Spanish club took advantage in the first leg of the tournament’s quarterfinals.

Villarreal surprised Bayern Munich by defeating them 1-0 on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

A goal from Arnaut Danjuma in the 8th minute, after the best attacking play of the first period, gave Villarreal the lead at half-time of their match against Bayern Munich, in which the Spanish team did not suffer to control their rival and in which they did not see the score go up 2-0 after 40 minutes due to an offside in Coquelin’s shot.

Good match

In terms of football, it was a first of slight local superiority, since Villarreal was somewhat looser than the German when it came to approaching the opposite goal.

There weren’t too many scoring chances, but the few that were recorded were colored yellow, since Rulli shouldn’t have been used in any attacking move by the Bavarian team.

Another thing was the second half, in which the game was much more even and there were many more opportunities to score, especially for the locals, who could not increase the advantage.

SPORTS
with Eph

