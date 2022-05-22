After qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals this season, by ousting Juventus and Bayern Munich during his career, coach Unai Emery’s team entered the last week, threatening to miss all continental competitions.

After determining the top six places already, Villarreal started the day in seventh place, one point behind their chasers Athletic Bilbao, who faced fourth-placed Seville at the same time.

Villarreal needed to win at Camp Nou to secure qualification for the Conference League against runners-up Barcelona, ​​who played the match without a goal and showed a little seriousness.

Pedraza opened the scoring in the 40th minute with a neat shot after receiving the ball from Dani Parejo and Moy Gomez confirmed the victory in the 54th minute with a powerful shot from close range after a mistake by Adama Traore while trying to clear the ball.

Athletic lost 1-0 to Seville to finish the competition in eighth place, four points behind Villarreal.

Real Betis and Real Sociedad finished the season in fifth and sixth places and qualified for the European League.

The champions Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and Seville qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Alaves, Levante and Granada were relegated to the second division.