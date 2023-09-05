Barely four league games have elapsed and the Spanish championship has already claimed its first victim on the bench. Villarreal announced this Tuesday that Quique Setién is no longer the coach of the Yellow Submarine. The bad start to the championship led by the groguet team, with only one win and three losses, has ended up exhausting the patience of the entity chaired by Fernando Roig. The club’s football director, Miguel Ángel Tena, will assume the position on an interim basis, while the entity finds another top-level coach to take on the challenge of refloating the ship.

The surprise dismissal of Quique Setién comes less than a year after the 64-year-old Cantabrian coach took command of Villarreal to replace Unai Emery, who left the Yellow Submarine with last season already started after accepting an attractive offer from Aston Villa.

Since that October 25, 2022, Quique Setién has led Villarreal in 39 games, with a record of 18 wins, 6 draws and 15 losses. The Spaniard managed to qualify the Yellow Submarine for the Europa League last season, after the Levantine team finished the League in a creditable fifth position, although seven points from the area that gives access to the Champions League. They lost to Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey and succumbed in that same round of the Conference League at the hands of Belgian Anderlecht.

However, a start to the campaign well below expectations has ended up leading the Villarreal leaders to make the decision to strike down Quique Setién, whose message never quite caught on in the booth. The Villarreal dressing room did not welcome the appointment of a coach with manners and a football proposal very different from that of Unai Emery. Despite this, the board of directors opted for his experience and the man from Santander managed to achieve the goals set at the end of his first year in the Castellón team, beyond that premature elimination in the Conference League.

Lopetegui and Javi Gracia, on the radar



But the accumulated wear and tear has ended up taking its toll on Quique Setién, to whom the defeat last Friday against Cádiz finished giving the finishing touch. The Villarreal managers had been considering a possible departure for the Cantabrian for some time, given the poor performance of the Yellow Submarine already in a preseason in which the groguet team suffered embarrassing defeats against the Swiss St. Gallen (6-1), the German Hannover ( 3-0), Sporting Lisbon (3-0) or Newcastle (4-0), and their brushes with heavyweights in the dressing room.

The wins suffered before the start of the championship exposed the defensive vulnerability of a squad that lost footballers of the caliber of Spanish center-back Pau Torres, now at Aston Villa; the Nigerian winger Samu Chukwueze, a new Milan player; or the scorer Nicolas Jackson, brand new Chelsea striker. Some problems that Setién has not been able to tackle at the start of the League, where Villarreal have conceded nine goals in three games, succumbing to Betis (1-2), Barcelona (3-4) and Cádiz (3-1). The only joy for the Castellón parish was the pyrrhic victory obtained on the second day in the field of Mallorca (0-1).

Villarreal’s sports management has already set to work to find a guarantee replacement for the bench. Among the names that appear on the radar of the Levantine club, those of Julen Lopetegui stand out, without a team since he left Wolverhampton before the start of the course; Javi Gracia, unemployed since he was dismissed as Leeds coach on May 2 and who once managed Villarreal B; or the Argentine Marcelo Gallardo, formerly of River Plate.