Villarreal continues to have details with its social mass. President Fernando Roig, after a meeting with the Agrupació de Penyes del Villarreal, has announced that all its subscribers will renew for free for the next season after not being able to attend any game this year. Villarreal has about 18,000 members.

Roig hopes that next season the subscribers will be able to enjoy the team at their home, in La Cerámica. “The fans have not been able to see their team this season. It’s a very sad situation but we hope that soon the health authorities will allow access to the stadiums again, “said Roig after a meeting with the supporters clubs in which he has offered a virtual offer for permanence.

The yellow president has also commented on the sporting challenges that Villarreal has ahead of this campaign. “Next year we will be in First again. It is an achievement, but we are not satisfied. We want to be in Europe next season and we will fight to achieve it. In the Europa League, we have to face the quarter-finals. We are in a good situation and we dream of growing up in this competition “, said Roig.