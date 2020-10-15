The Valencia Football Club is the most successful team in the Valencian Community. Its 23 titles and its 101 years of history make the entity the benchmark in the orange territory. However, the irregularity in which the club has lived in recent years, added to the rising growth of their local rivals, both Levante and Villarreal, have led to the yellow ones are getting closer to the che, at least as far as classification and victories are concerned.

Because if there is a king of the regional derby in LaLiga, that is Villarreal. Those of the flat have beaten those of Turia 17 times for 15 that the Turia have achieved and a large part of those yellow victories have been in La Cerámica, where Che have only been able to win four times of his 20 visits in LaLiga. In the last decade the balance could not be more balanced, since Valencia has added eight victories, the same as Villarreal, a tie that can be broken on Sunday.

But beyond direct confrontations, the truth is that in recent years the club led by the Roigs has approached the one led by Meriton Holdings. The distance that separates both clubs by track record is undeniable, to which Valencia added one more trophy in 2019 and that historically those who have got used to staying ahead in the classification (they have done so in 14 seasons since Villarreal ascended in 98). However, since the 2014/2015 season that Meriton landed at the club, Valencia has been ahead in three times sewing three European classifications and Villarreal has also done the same in three times, although entering Europe in five of the last six years (but only once in Champions).

Valencia rules in the KO

Given the difficulty of achieving LaLiga titles for most clubs except the two ocean liners, the ko competitions are the most attractive to gain weight in record and in them Valencia takes the cake. Thus, the club trained today by Javi Gracia has left Villarreal twice in the Copa del Rey and twice in the Europa League, in one of the cases depriving the submarine of reaching the UEFA final that Valencia later raised.