VILLARREAL

Survival task in La Cerámica, where Emery is still growing dwarfs. With the moment of truth, the height of evils for the yellows has come hand in hand. The team survives, for now, successfully in all three competitions to the biggest plague of injuries of the season. But the bread that he feeds, entering the Champions League, is on the table today against his main opponent.

He will do it again without the effective fantasy of Gerard Moreno, subject and verb of his offensive and nuclear loss, and with the doubt of Yeremi Pino, the last to fall and the other player with more imbalance. Therefore, the Basque coach, as we saw before Huesca and Girona, will opt for reliability and solidity. A challenge of height.

AS to follow: Paco Alcácer. Back to eleven as an indisputable offensive trick before the loss of Gerard. The yellow bullet.