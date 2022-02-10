Groguets and merengues meet this Saturday on LaLiga matchday 24 with the aim of approaching Champions League positions and maintaining or increasing their income at the top of the table, respectively.
Villarreal and Real Madrid will meet for the 46th time in a duel dominated in terms of victories (26-4) by the Whites, in addition to 15 draws. In the Castellón fiefdom, they are also ahead (10-3). There have been nine draws in it, the last four consecutively.
On which TV channel can I watch Villarreal – Real Madrid?
In Spain It can be seen on Movistar LaLiga from 4:15 p.m.
In Mexico It can be seen on Sky HD from 09:15 a.m.
DIRECTV Sports will broadcast the match on Peru Y Colombia (09:15 a.m.), Venezuela (10:15 a.m.), chili Y Argentina (11:15 a.m.).
In U.S can be seen on ESPN in the time slot between The Angels (07:15 a.m.) and New York (10:15 a.m.).
How can I follow Villarreal – Real Madrid in streaming?
In Spain It can be followed on the Movistar website and app.
In Mexico can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everyhwere.
In Latin America It can be followed on the DIRECTV Sports website and app.
In U.S It can be followed on ESPN+.
Where is Villarreal – Real Madrid played?
The venue for the match will be the Estadio de La Cerámica, with capacity for 23,500 spectators. With the capacity limit at 75%, a maximum of 17,625 fans can be seen in the stands.
What was the last result between Villarreal and Real Madrid?
The most recent confrontation between both clubs was on September 25, 2021, on matchday 7 of this edition of LaLiga. This contest ended in a draw (0-0). There were few chances for both teams, some of them clear, but the goalkeepers were successful.
VILLARREAL
The team from Castellón has added five victories in their last seven LaLiga games, which has allowed them to rejoin the fight for European places. In the Copa del Rey they fell in the third round against Real Sporting de Gijón.
It is the fourth best place in LaLiga with 24 points out of a possible 36 thanks to seven wins, three draws and two losses. He is the top scorer in his stadium (29) and the ninth that concedes the least (13) in a multiple tie with FC Barcelona, RCD Espanyol, Valencia and Athletic Club.
Unai Emery will be without Rubén Peña, Francis Coquelin or Paco Alcácer due to injury. He has no suspensions, but Raúl Albiol is warned and will miss the next game if he receives a warning.
REAL MADRID
The club merengue three wins in the last four league games, having recovered from defeat (1-0) in Getafe, second of the season in the tournament. It comes from winning the Supercopa of Spain and fall (1-0) in the quarterfinals of the Cup Rey against Athletic Club.
He is the best visitor in LaLiga with 25 points out of a possible 33 thanks to eight wins, one draw and two losses. He is the top scorer away from his fans (23) and the sixth that concedes the least (12) along with FC Barcelona and Getafe.
Carlo Ancelotti will be without Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vázquez, Carlos Casemiro or Mariano Díaz, as well as having doubts about Karim Benzema until the last moment, all of them due to injury. He has not been sanctioned or warned.
VILLARREAL (1-4-4-2)
Gerónimo Rulli – Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raúl Albiol, Juan Foyth – Samuel Chukwueze, Daniel Parejo, Vicente Iborra, Yéremy Pino – Gerard Moreno, Manuel Trigueros
REAL MADRID (1-4-3-3)
Thibaut Courtois – Marcelo Vieira, David Alaba, Éder Militao, Daniel Carvajal – Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric – Vinícius Júnior, Luka Jovic, Marco Asensio
The duel between the local that scores the most and the visitor that also invites us to believe that there will be many goals, since their defensive figures are more discreet within the tournament. However, the first leg ended goalless. We believe that if Karim Benzema does not arrive for the match, the meringues could struggle to develop and it would be difficult for them to obtain a good result.
Prediction: Villarreal 1 – 1 Real Madrid
