



He Villarreal and Real Madrid they dispute this Saturday, March 15, their match of League Corresponding to day 28 of the National Championship, a duel to which the Carlo Ancelotti team arrives as second classified and after playing last Wednesday the meeting back of the round of 16 of the Champions League against Atlético.

The team of Ceramics He is a rival always uncomfortable for Real Madrid, and more playing in his stadium, like this Saturday. Those of Marcelino They seek to play in Europe the next campaign and their aspirations to get into the Champions League positions at the end of the course today through a triumph against whites.

Real Madrid arrives at the ceramics after recovering the second position of the League and after playing a demanding Champions match in the Metropolitan, so it is foreseeable that Villarreal will try to impose a high pace to the meeting to try to wear out the current champion.

What time is Villarreal – Real Madrid de Liga

The attractiveness Villarreal – Real Madridmatch that is played this Saturday in the ceramics and corresponding to day 28 of the League, is scheduled for 6.30 pm. A match in which the yellow set stadium will present a foreseeable foresee.









Where to see Villarreal – Real Madrid de Liga on television

The clash between Villarreal and Real Madrid can be seen live on television through the retransmission of the Movistar LaLiga channel. Fans will also be able to follow the minute by minute of the meeting of day 28 of the League through the website of ABC.ESwhere readers can find at the end of the encounter the best chronicle.