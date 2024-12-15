































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Villarreal – Real Betis of LaLiga EA Sports, which is played at the Estadio de la Cerámica at 6:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, LaLiga TV Bar, DAZN LaLiga 2, MAX

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Villarreal – Real Betis

Classification and statistics between Villarreal – Real Betis

Villarreal comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Athletic



while Real Betis played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against



Barcelona



. He Villarreal currently occupies the position number 5 of LaLiga EA Sports with 27 points, while its rival,

Real Betisoccupies the place 10 with 22 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Villarreal schedule, the Real Betis schedule and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.