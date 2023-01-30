49′



Álex Baena (Villarreal) has received a foul on the left wing.



49′



Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).



48′



The match resumes.



47′



Delay in play due to injury Etienne Capoue (Villarreal).



46′



Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) has received a foul in the opposite field.



46′



Foul by Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano).



Second half begins Villarreal 0, Rayo Vallecano 0.



45’+1′



First half ends, Villarreal 0, Rayo Vallecano 0.



43′



Foul by Yeremy Pino (Villarreal).



43′



Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano) has received a foul on the right wing.



43′



Finish off standing under sticks at ground level. Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the center of the box.



43′



Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Pathé Ciss support.



39′



Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box.



39′



Álex Baena (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



38′



Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Isi Palazón.



37′



Foul by Daniel Parejo (Villarreal).



37′



Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) has been fouled on the left flank.



36′



Attempt missed. Alberto Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.



35′



Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) has seen a yellow card for a dangerous play.



3. 4′



Álex Baena (Villarreal) has received a foul in the opposite field.



3. 4′



Foul by Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano).



33′



Foul by Raúl Albiol (Villarreal).



33′



Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



32′



Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Santi Comesaña.



32′



Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Stole Dimitrievski.



32′



Shot stopped next to the right side of the goal. Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) right footed shot from the right side of the box.



32′



Stopped shot. Álex Baena (Villarreal) shot with the right foot from outside the box.



29′



Alberto Moreno (Villarreal) has received a foul on the left wing.



29′



Foul by Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano).



27′



Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) has received a foul in the opposite field.



27′



Foul by Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano).



25′



Offside, Villarreal. Daniel Parejo tries a through ball, but Yeremy Pino is caught offside.



24′



Attempt missed. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box.



twenty’



Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Corner committed by Raúl Albiol.



17′



Attempt missed by Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) header from the center of the area that goes high and to the left. Assisted by Yeremy Pino with a cross into the box following a corner.



16′



Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Iván Balliu.



12′



Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) has received a foul in the opposite field.



12′



Foul by Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano).



12′



Foul by Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano).



12′



Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) has received a foul in the opposite field.



10′



Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Andrés Martín tries a through ball, but Santi Comesaña is caught offside.



9′



Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Alejandro Catena tries a through ball, but Iván Balliu is caught offside.



8′



Foul by Alberto Moreno (Villarreal).



8′



Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



7′



Álex Baena (Villarreal) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



7′



Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).



6′



Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



6′



Foul by Andrés Martín (Rayo Vallecano).



5′



Offside, Villarreal. Alberto Moreno tries a through ball, but Gerard Moreno is caught offside.



4′



Missed shot by Yeremy Pino (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box very close to the right post but went slightly wide. Assisted by Alex Baena.



3′



Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Corner committed by Jorge Cuenca.



one’



Foul by Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano).



one’



Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



The first part begins.



0′



Lineups confirmed by both teams, who take the field to start the warm-up exercises

