The Colombian defender Yerson Moquera He is already a new player Villarreal for the remainder of the season, as confirmed by the Castellón club. Mosquera22 years old and international with Colombiaarrives on loan from Wolverhampton English, in an operation in which there is no purchase option for the 'groguet' club.

It may be of interest to you: Unusual: Tulio Gómez blames his daughter for the non-arrival of Ricardo Gareca in America

After playing in the MLS Cincinnati American last year, had returned to his club in this winter market. His arrival at Villarreal It has been developed within the framework of the operation that both clubs launched and which already involved the incorporation of the Portuguese a few days ago Goncalo Guedes loan.

In this winter transfer period, the Ivorian central defender also arrived earlier, although in this case free. Eric Bailly. Mosquera, who will wear the number 2 number, will be presented this Wednesday after having already exercised under the orders of Marcelino García Toral in an event in which the Portuguese Gonçalo Guedes will also be presented to the media.

We tell you: Official! América de Cali finishes the novel: announces new international poster manager

The Colombian, who passed the medical exams, has already donned the colors of his new team. Upon his arrival, he wasted no time and met some of his teammates at his new house, where he will be until the end of the season.

It will be the fourth club in his sporting career after his time at Atlético Nacional, Cincinnati and Wolverhampton. With his arrival in Spain he follows in the footsteps of his compatriot Cristian Zapata who knew how to defend the colors of the 'yellow submarine' in the 2011-2012 season.

The new signing, Yerson Mosquera, passes the medical examination under the supervision of @AsisaSalud 🏥! — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) January 23, 2024

It is expected that Mosquera is on the squad list for the next duel The Spanish League, It is not ruled out that I have minutes this Saturday, January 27 against the Barcelona at the La Cerámica stadium.

It should be noted that the center has done work with the youth teams of the Colombia selection and was summoned by the coach Nestor Lorenzo for the qualifying matches against Uruguay, Ecuador, Brazil and Paraguay.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO