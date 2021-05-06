The Villarreal environment has been anguished for seven days, with a certain pessimism around, for not having sentenced Arsenal in the first leg, for the penalty invented in La Cerámica, for the losses of Foyth (injured) and Capoue (sanctioned), for the fact of that Aumabeyang and Lacazette are back, because of the burden and superstition that comes from having stayed so many times on the shore … But the reality is that the past matters little, that the Submarine is ahead in the tie (2-1) and that the decisive battle in London will begin with eleven players on both sides and with Pau, Parejo, Chukwueze and Gerard, among others, pushing with all their might for those in yellow. Who would not have signed this scenario in preseason?

It will be a night for the brave (follow the game live on As.com). And Mario and Coquelin, spare parts for the casualties, are not doubtful: if they have something, it is experience, self-love and courage. They will reinforce a starting team in which some last-minute ace up the sleeve by a scholar like Emery is not ruled out. Accused by a majority of followers of mooring line a week ago, with everything in favor, it is as little influenceable as it is predictable. His most logical bet in a necessary where marking seems necessary would be to bet on Alcácer above. However, the replacement of the striker in the first game and his irregular form give Bacca (two European League) options, due to his greater honor, or even Moi Gómez (three lungs), to maintain possession. What difference does it make. You never know if the 22 initial protagonists or the five potential revulsive players with 90 (or 120) minutes ahead are more decisive.

Just that seems Arteta’s plan: dose. Knowing that his team does not need a heroism, but simply a goal, he will manage his resources wisely. The San Sebastian coach has been able to empty the infirmary, where only David Luiz remains, but he will not put all his starting artillery since some pillar arrives with gasoline in reserve. Tierney and Aubameyang seem fixed. Lacazette is aiming for a bench to which Odegaard will apparently return in the weekend’s rotation. Ceballos still continues to curse his innocent expulsion in Vila-real.

Now, after analyzing the slates, it would be time to remember the direct confrontations between both teams throughout history, to mention Riquelme and a latent rematch, to review the goals against and in favor, to dig to see how the bets are. , to see how the two teams have fared with this referee and even to analyze the latest statements of the protagonists to play to capture a message between the lines that looks subliminal. It is not the day because it is not one more. The most sensible thing is to refresh the memory, at best, with the most immediate and highlight that Villarreal comes with a tailwind after recovering the sensations and their European options in LaLiga (it is sixth), after winning Getafe; and that Arsenal (ninth) similarly recovered the pulse in Newcastle. The rest takes us to the future. To posterity.

Arsenal is risking prestige, being able to play the Champions League before a Super League and not having an immediate motion of censure against its owner. The Villarreal thing has nothing to do with fame or titles, nor with airs of greatness or recognition of a management that is already exemplary. Is much more. It is going to give 50,000 faithful the greatest joy of their lives. Later, other and bigger ones will arrive, but this is the unforgettable one. The first time you never forget.

