Last Thursday’s victory in the Europa League did not save coach Pacheta, who was relieved of his duties.

The news was in the air, now it’s official. Marcelino García Toral is the new coach of Villarreal. For the coach originally from Villaviciosa, who has signed a contract that will tie him to the Spanish club until 30 June 2026, it is a return. Marcelinoin fact, he had already led the “Submarine” from January 2013 to August 2016.

The Villarreal had announced the dismissal of José Rojo Martín, known to most as Pachetalast November 10, in “day after” the victory against the Maccabi Haifa in Europa League. The team’s less than brilliant performance was fatal League: thirteenth place in the standings and only twelve points won in the first twelve matchdays, the result of three successes, three draws and six defeats.

Marcelinotherefore, is preparing to start a new adventure on the bench after resigning last September 20th as coach of Marseille. See also What is cricket? Everything you need to know about this English sport

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Palermo world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mediagol to discover all the day’s news on the rosanero in the championship.

November 13, 2023 (modified November 13, 2023 | 6:47 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED



#Villarreal #Marcelinos #return #official #contract #coach