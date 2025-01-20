



















































































The meeting Villarreal – Majorca of LaLiga EA Sports, which is played at the Estadio de la Cerámica at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through

Gol Play, IB3, M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV Bar, GolStadium Premium, GolStadium

Villarreal – Mallorca

Classification and statistics between Villarreal – Mallorca

Villarreal comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Royal Society



while Mallorca played their last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Barcelona



. He Villarreal currently occupies the position number 5 of LaLiga EA Sports with 31 points, while its rival,

Majorcaoccupies the place 6 with 31 points.

