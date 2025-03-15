18:05 Heat the Villarreal The players are already on the grass.

18:04 Less than 30 minutes to start the game … This will begin with the brief moments.

18:02 The Ancelotti have already won Marcelino’s at Bernabéu This season, the white team already beat Villarreal at home for 2 goals to 0. However, the balance of the last 6 games is 3 victories for Real Madrid, 2 victories for the yellow team and 1 draw.

17:40 Real Madrid is already in the stadium The capital’s team is already in the Ceramics Stadium to prepare the confrontation.

17:39 The white team comes euphoric to ceramics The Ancelotti seek to concentrate on the League, where they cannot fall against Villarreal if they do not want to lose crucial points.

17:32 The Villarreal seeks to remake after the hard defeat in Mendizorroza Marcelino’s team comes wanting to forget the last game against Alavés, in which, even with a numerical advantage, they were not able to win against the Basque team, which ended two players less for expulsion.

17:28 Gil Manzano is the referee of the party He will accompany him from the VAR, Collegiate Cuadra Fernández.

17:26 All ready in ceramics for the meeting Less than 1 hour for the start of the game …

17:23 Eleven of Villarreal! Marcelino has decided to include Buchanan and Comesaña instead of Dani Parejo and Yeremy Pino, who were headlines in the last Villarreal match against Alavés.

17:17 We already have alignment of the white team! Vinicius on the bench Carlo Ancelotti brings 4 changes to the last eleven he presented to Atlético de Madrid at the Champions League tie. The coach has decided to include Brahim, Lucas Vázquez, Camavinga and Fran García. They particularly highlight the substitutions of Vinicius and Rüdiger.