Villarreal is still open to go again to this winter market, something that has confirmed the technician Unai Emery openly this Friday. It is true that not a desperate search, but in the club they think that reinforce the right wing it would be good before this second part of the season.

And it is that at Take Kubo exit that leaves the team without a right winger, is added the down from Mario Gaspar, which in the end is more serious than expected. Thus, Emery analyzes that he has more than a month left to have two full-backs, to which he adds that he does not have a winger to replace the absences of Gerard Moreno. For all this, coach and club coincide in pointing out that a reinforcement on the right wing it would be a good option to make up for both absences.

And the profile that is sought is that of a lane player, a player similar to what Alfonso Pedraza and Rubén Peña contribute on both bands. A reinforcement that in principle would come as yielded, although at this time it will depend on the level and the capacity to deal with that operation. What is clear is that if Villarreal finds a player who can cover those two positions and who has the level of this squad, will be incorporated.

It should be remembered that Villarreal belongs to the teams who has invested the most in the summer market, have already moved token with the arrival of Capoue in this market, to which we can now add the arrival of a lane on the right wing.