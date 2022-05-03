VIL, 1 – LIV, 0. (M. 20)

New attack from Villarreal, also again with a center from Estupiñán. This time the one who finishes off is Gerard Moreno, but his shot is repelled by Robertson’s face. He tries to replicate Liverpool, but he is not comfortable under yellow pressure, against eleven players who almost run faster than the ball.

The question is… Will Villarreal be able to hold out at this rate throughout the match? Something that, since the pandemic and the possibility of making five changes (instead of three), is increasingly possible.