Villarreal CF has to release a file in the next few hours to be able to register Giovani Lo Celso as reinforcement. the club already has the approval of the player and the agreement with Tottenham is one step away, but you still don’t have a free token.

After considering several options to release a token, the club has reached this last day without having achieved it. After handling options such as the transfer of Paco Alcácer to Cádiz in the last few hours, a possibility that the striker has dismissed. After having truncated the exit at the beginning of the month of Rubén Peña to Alavés due to injury, a problem from which the player is close to recovering, but which he has not done so in this market, so it has not allowed him to reactivate that possibility.

To which is added that in these last days Dani Raba’s transfer has been valued, for which teams such as Ibiza, Leganés or Real Zaragoza have been interested, but it does not seem that the player is convinced of a way out.

Three options that would be the most affordable to release that file, the one that the club needs, and that for now is not given. ORafter options would be a termination of contract, but it does not seem that the club is evaluating this measure as an option to carry out. The other alternative would be a medical discharge for a player like Coquelin, injured in the Achilles tendon for a few months, but it does not seem that the player accepts that possibility.

For this reason, the yellow leaders do not have it easy at all, since they must solve that situation and do it as quickly as possible, since the player will have to look for another alternative if the people of Castellón are not able to find accommodation for him.