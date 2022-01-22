EI Villarreal is once again engaged in the fight for Europe after the stumble of Martínez Valero. keeps the good line at La Cerámica and, above all, save time. 15 days without games for recover injured and players who are in the African Cup. Gerard was the tenth casualty, with an injury revealed minutes before the duel. Alberto Moreno played center forward and Villarreal captured a worthy win.

Majorca, on the other hand, was a want and not be able. He soon found himself far behind on the scoreboard, with the difficulty that this entails. But He was able to get into the duel with occasions from Amath, Niño or Ángel. The dynamics are negative: four losses in a row and the margin with the relegation zone is reduced. The red light comes on.

Emery rolled an eleven with a makeshift front: Alberto Moreno and Jeremy. But nevertheless, Parejo and Pedraza did play in their place. And under the baton of the Madrilenian and with the dagger of the side, it was enough for Villarreal to get the game back on track before the break.

Pedraza saw a highway on the left against a Take Kubo that makes water when he has to defend. Thus, the side surpassed the Japanese after a throw-in and his center to the tense area, with poison, hit Russo’s knee to end up in Leo Román’s net, who started ahead of star signing Sergio Rico.

Majorca did not accuse the accident and he wanted to have the ball with Galarreta as chief of operations. Kubo corrected his mistake with a millimeter center at the head of Amath that, from the small area, he nodded at the hands of Rulli. The duel was even. But Villarreal mounted a lethal counter, from the book, which ended with another great cross from Pedraza and a shot from Trigueros to the net.

After the break, Villarreal went out to put away the clothes and about to get wet. Mallorca had two clear. One of the loan Fer Child, who sent her upstairs and another from Angel, which would have put fear in Villarreal’s body. The canary missed and on the next play Russo pinned Jackson. The VAR notified the referee and Parejo sentenced.